DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you feel it in your bones? How about smelling it in the air? Yes, the weekend is here and it’s time to figure out your plans.

Friday is going to be a dry and breezy day with some elevated grass fire danger so, be careful with any burning or activities that could cause sparks. Expect highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with winds from the northwest and possible gusts as well. The sky? It’s going to be sunny so be sure to make plans and enjoy the start of the weekend.

NWS Fort Worth

Here’s what NWS Fort Worth says you can expect for you weekend in North Texas, “The weekend will be much warmer than the previous few days, with highs in the 70s/80s on Saturday and 80s/90 on Sunday. Skies will start off clear, but an increase in cloud cover is expected on Sunday.

“Sunday will be windy, with sustained winds around 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph expected. Elevated fire weather concerns are expected to occur both Saturday and Sunday, so continue to avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts, as any fire that starts will spread quickly.”