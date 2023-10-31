The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Buckle up for a wild ride at Whiskey Cake’s Barrel Select Pairing Dinner on Nov. 7!

Credit: Whiskey Cake

The Whiskey Cake team has combed the nation to unearth the boldest, most provocative whiskeys from distilleries around the country. Feast on a 5-course menu featuring delectable dishes like Candied Yam, Turkey Slider, Date Braised Short Rib, and a devilishly delicious Cast Iron Dump Cake, all paired with handcrafted whiskey cocktails starring our exclusive selections. Join us for an evening of unapologetically bold flavor and delicious pairings, where the whiskey lovers unite for an unforgettable experience.

Who: Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar What: Barrel Select Pairing Dinner

Barrel Select Pairing Dinner When: Nov. 7

Nov. 7 Where: 3601 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093

3601 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Price: $115 per person, tax and gratuity not included

Buy your tickets here!