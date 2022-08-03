DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather, sarcastically surprising, will remain hot in North Texas as Heat Advisories, and hot and dry weather continue in the region through the end of the work week before some possible rain chances over the weekend.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says a Heat Advisory is in place until 8 p.m. Thursday as hot and dry weather continue without break during the work week. “A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 PM Thursday for a majority of the region, except the far southwestern counties. Afternoon highs between 103-106 OR heat indices of up to 107 are expected in the advisory area. Make sure to practice heat safety this week by drinking plenty of water, avoiding excess time outdoors, and to always look before you lock.”

Wednesday will be hot, hot, hot, as NWS Fort Worth puts it. North Texans are encouraged to remain aware of the ongoing heat and drink plenty of water, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing and take frequent breaks from the sun if outside. “It will be another hot and dry day across North and Central Texas with highs in most areas at or above 100 degrees. Heat indices will range from 100 to around 107. Make sure to practice heat safety, as well as avoiding any outdoor activities that could produce fire starts as elevated fire weather concerns persist.”

As Thursday rolls around elevated fire weather continues along with the Heat Advisory while highs will range from 100-105 degrees with heat index for some will reach between 105-110 degrees. “South winds 10 to 20 mph will promote rapid spread of any fire starts. Please be careful with open spark or flame, and remember to limit strenuous activity outdoors during peak heating hours and stay hydrated. Never leave anyone or any pets in locked cars, as it can be deadly!”

The weekend is not too far away and getting your weekend plans together is always important; knowing the weather is a huge part of the plan-making. Low chances for rain do return as some see breeze-induced storms are possible during the afternoon hours in the southeast.

“The heat will persist over the weekend, though not as extreme as previous days. Isolated to scattered, mainly sea breeze-induced showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day in the eastern and southeast parts of the area. Highs will continue to peak in the mid-upper 90s and triple digits, as it is early August in North and Central Texas. Elevated concerns will continue mainly along and west of I-35, where lack of wetting rainfall and hotter and more breezy conditions occur. Make sure to avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts,” NWS Fort Worth says.

Be sure to help prevent fires and stay safe during this intense heat:

