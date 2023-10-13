The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest is still going on!

Southlake is celebrating their 22nd year of Oktoberfest starting Oct. 13. The festival will be a three-day event filled with family fun activities, a wide variety of food, beverages and more!

According to the festival, website the fun doesn’t stuff there. It’s a free admission festival!

READ: Friday the 13th is the best day to get a Tattoo — We got you covered

“This year will mark 22 years of the Oktoberfest celebration hosted by Southlake’s Chamber of Commerce! Over 100,000 people visit throughout the weekend festival! Attendance is completely free — there are no admissions or parking fees,” Southlake Chamber continued. “Come take a stroll in Southlake’s beautiful Town Square while looking at the unique, handcrafted arts and crafts booths. Great food and live entertainment are also at your fingertips during this fun-filled event.”

From free entertainment to great German food and beer, get more information here.