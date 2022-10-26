DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pretty obvious to Americans and those that frequently visit the U.S. that Texas is home to some of the best cuisines in the world. It’s got the best barbecue, and the best Tex-Mex among many others specific foods, but a certain fried protein might just be going for the top spot.

It’s time to get your stomachs and taste buds ready for some chicken fried steak as Wednesday, October 26 is National Chicken Fried Steak Day!

“What better way to celebrate National Chicken Fried Steak Day then taking a trip to Texas or Oklahoma? For a Texas trip, check out the Gristmill River Restaurant, Blue Bonnet Cafe or Barbecue Inn. For Oklahoma, stop by Cheever’s Cafe, Tally’s Good Food Cafe or Kendall’s Restaurant. That’s good eatin’, y’all,” NationalToday said.

We wanted to know just where in the world has the best chicken fried steak and it’s not hard to believe that the state of Texas and its cities are a mainstay for this delicious protein. We checked out TasteAtlas’ list of the best chicken fried steak in the world, according to food experts.

Here are the top 10 restaurants in the world for chicken fried steak:

Bubba’s Cooks Country – Dallas Killen’s Barbecue – Pearland Hoover’s Cooking – Austin Dot Coffee Shop – Houston Ellen’s Southern Kitchen – Dallas Jack Allen’s Kitchen – Austin Norma’s Cafe – Dallas Barbecue Inn – Houston Florida’s Kitchen – Livingston Hickory Hollow – Houston