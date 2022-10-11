DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you ready for a fright? Spooky season has arrived in North Texas and it’s important to be prepared when you head out to all of the haunted attractions around town, maybe wear brown pants just in case.

Dallas and North Texas as a whole is filled with some of the best haunted houses and attractions the state and even the country would pay to be a part of. But what are some of the best around the region to make sure you go to before the spooky season turns into the holiday season?

We checked out an extensive report from Funtober on the best haunted houses around Dallas for the 2022 Halloween season, and we’re ready to venture out to see just how strong our minds are to not scream bloody murder when scared.

Funtober reports, “Dallas haunted houses are some of the scariest in Texas. Spend a scary night out with your spouse, date, or friends. Expect to be terrified at these haunted attractions. For the price of a baseball ticket, you can be part of the action as you come face to face with terror. Most haunts use scary sounds, animatronics, great props, Hollywood-level sets, and live actors.”

Funtobers list of the best haunted houses around North Texas:

Creekside Manor – Midlothian

Cutting Edge Haunted House – Fort Worth

Dan’s Haunted House – Lake Dallas

Dark Hour Haunted House – Plano

Hangman’s House of Horrors

Hatch and Kraven’s Slaughterhouse

Haunted Landmark – Greenville

J&F House of Terror – Garland

Junk Yard Haunted House – Dallas

For a full look at Funtober’s list, click here!