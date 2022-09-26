DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food in America is one of the most glorious cuisines consumed from the east to the west coast and right smack in the middle, you’ll find the great state of Texas with the best Mexican food the entire country has to offer.

One of the staples of this cuisine is the boisterous chimichanga, with its unique name and even more-so unique composition, this food item will surely leave you full after consumption. Good thing, Monday, September 26 is National Chimichanga Day!

“Created in 1946 — the same year as the popular Mexican restaurant concept was launched — the chimichanga (which means ‘thingamajig’ in Spanish), has become a staple on Mexican restaurant menus around the country,” NationalToday says.

So, where in the world, or Dallas, can you find the best chimichanga to dine on? Look no further than the list laid out below from Yelp of the best in town:

Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant

Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant

Mia’s Tex-Mex Restaurant

Chuy’s

Desperados Mexican Restaurant

Emilio’s Mexican Kitchen

Las Palmas

Unico’s Taqueria