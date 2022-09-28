DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to drinking beer, where is the best place to do it? At home, at the ball game, at a bar, at a festival, camping, or maybe at the beach?

We say there’s no bad place, as long as the drinking remains in the responsible category; what better day to discuss enjoying a beer responsibly than Wednesday, September 28, National Drink Beer Day?

NationalToday says, “So much beer, so little time! National Drink Beer Day on September 28 always puts us in mind of Benjamin Buford Blue aka ‘Bubba’ in “Forrest Gump” and his recitation of all the different kinds of shrimp he loves. Remember? Well, today, we consider all the beers that make us happy. You’ve got porters, ales, lagers, stouts, blocks, and everything in-between.”

A report from Trips to Discover has found the best beer festivals the Lone Star State has to offer, so buckle up for this metaphorical beer-filled ride! “The Texas craft beer scene has been steadily growing in popularity over the past decade, with top breweries popping up across the state. Therefore, a number of beer festivals have cropped up throughout the state. Below you will find the top beer festivals in Texas, which offer both international brews along with Texas-produced beers,” the report says.

Big Texas Beer Fest – Dallas

Wild West Brewfest – Katy

San Antonio Beer Festival – San Antonio

Texas Craft Brewers Festival – Austin

Best Little Brewfest in Texas – Lewisville

Tots & Beer Festival – 70 cities in Texas

Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival – Galveston