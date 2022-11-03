DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no better sidekick to a sandwich than a beverage and a bag of chips, but this story will be focused on the hero, who serves as no one’s sub, always on the grind. Punny, right?

Thursday is celebrating the GOAT of lunches, as it is National Sandwich Day on November 3! “The sandwich is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, following the claim that he invented the first ever sandwich. As one of America’s most popular lunch items, this day gives us a great reason to enjoy a sandwich,” NWS Fort Worth said.

We are of course on the side of the consumer and want to make sure if you’re not the sandwich-making kind of person, we checked out a report of the best sandwich shops around Dallas to do the hard work for you.

Here’s Yelp’s list of the 10 best sandwich shops around town:

Sclafanis New York Bagels and Sandwiches New York Sub Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas Mendocino Farms – Uptown East Hampton Sandwich Village Baking The Great Outdoors Sub Shop – Lake Highlands Crickles and Co – Oak Lawn Latin Deli – Lakewood Jersey Joe’s Deli