DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether you plan on making the night a full-blown celebration or taking part in some low-key fun, this St. Patrick’s Day in Dallas will be one to remember.
From finding the perfect green outfit to looking for the best spots to celebrate, start planning your special St. Patrick’s Day event now to make sure you don’t miss out on all the fun!
These events are great ways to celebrate St.Patrick’s Day in the DFW area:
- Dallas Official St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl Fri, March 17, 2023, 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- St. Patrick’s Day Celebration & Food Festival Sat, March 11, 2023, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- St. Patrick’s Day Crawfish Boil Fri, March 17, 2023, 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- St. Paddy’s Day Dash Down Greenville 5K Sat March 11 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Dallas St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl & Block Party Fri, Mar 17, 2023, 4:00 PM
- McKinney St. Patrick’s Day Beer Walk Sat, Mar 11, 9 AM – 4 PM