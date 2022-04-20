DALLAS (KDAF) — The French fry is one of the world’s greatest inventions, some bright genius person in the world decided one day to toss some cheese on a fry and boom, cheese fries. On April 20, people might be prone to eating fast food or grabbing some burgers and fries to enjoy after work or if they took the day off in the middle of the week.
Most everyone knows that 4/20 is if not, it’s the worldwide celebration of consumers of cannabis/marijuana and those who seek it to be legalized. It also just so happens to be National Cheddar Fries Day, which, of course, it is.
Most everyone loves cheese and most everyone loves french fries, so the combination in and of itself is magnificent and a match made in heaven. If you aren’t up to the task of making your own at home we checked out Foursquare’s list of the best spots in Dallas to get some cheese fries:
- Snuffers, located in Lower Greenville
- Rodeo Goat, located in Design District
- Dot’s Hop House
- Jakes Burgers and Beer
- Katy Trail Ice House
- Maple & Motor
- Cafe Brazil
- Burger House
- Grub Burger Bar
- JG’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers
- Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, located in Garland
- Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House
- Chop House Burger