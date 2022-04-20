DALLAS (KDAF) — The French fry is one of the world’s greatest inventions, some bright genius person in the world decided one day to toss some cheese on a fry and boom, cheese fries. On April 20, people might be prone to eating fast food or grabbing some burgers and fries to enjoy after work or if they took the day off in the middle of the week.

Most everyone knows that 4/20 is if not, it’s the worldwide celebration of consumers of cannabis/marijuana and those who seek it to be legalized. It also just so happens to be National Cheddar Fries Day, which, of course, it is.

Most everyone loves cheese and most everyone loves french fries, so the combination in and of itself is magnificent and a match made in heaven. If you aren’t up to the task of making your own at home we checked out Foursquare’s list of the best spots in Dallas to get some cheese fries:

Snuffers, located in Lower Greenville

Rodeo Goat, located in Design District

Dot’s Hop House

Jakes Burgers and Beer

Katy Trail Ice House

Maple & Motor

Cafe Brazil

Burger House

Grub Burger Bar

JG’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, located in Garland

Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House

Chop House Burger