DALLAS (KDAF) — Next time you’ve got a flight departing out of Terminal D at DFW Airport, you might want to adhere to the arrive early advice, but this time for a different reason.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, the airport showed off its interactive game wall which is near Gate D18. This is why you ought to arrive early and force some time to kill and check out the game wall.

“It features motion-sensing controls for a unique, low-touch way to make the wait for your next flight a little more memorable!”

