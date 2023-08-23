DALLAS (KDAF) — The Deep Vellum team is a tight-knit team of readers, artists, musicians, and cultural advocates who put in the work to nurture a community of accessible books & culture right here in Dallas.

Yolonda got a chance to visit with Linda Stack Nelson, to find out what’s trending in literature. Linda is proud that Deep Vellum celebrates everything from short, genre-defying novels blurring fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and art by women writers from every corner of the globe.

The possibilities are endless at deep vellum, you can have a cup of coffee with your new favorite novel, hang out and pet the shop dog Jasper or move your way up to the rooftop for a private concert.

For online options or audible titles visit here.