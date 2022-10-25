High angle view of variety of beer snack and one glass of beer

DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it you’ve been dieting for a while now and we’re super proud of you! Now’s the time for a cheat day and you have a legitimate reason for cheating on that strict diet of yours: first, you deserve this and secondly, Tuesday, Oct. 25 is National Greasy Foods Day.

“On October 25, you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to,” NationalToday proudly proclaims.

There’s no greater feeling than chowing down on your favorite fried/greasy meal, especially since winter is coming (shoutout to Game of Thrones) and we all know how cold it can get occasionally in Texas, so pack up those calories folks.

Without further ado, we checked out Yelp’s extensive list of the best fried and greasy food around Dallas for your eating pleasure:

The Empanada Cookhouse – Downtown

Mike’s Chicken – Oak Lawn

Fry Daddys

Whiskers Fish & Burgers

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen

Harvey B’s – East Dallas

Southside Steaks & Cakes – South Dallas

bb.q Chicken – Carrollton

Red Stix Street Food

Truck Yard – Lower Greenville

Loro – East Dallas

Maple and Motor – Oak Lawn

Hopdoddy Burger bar

Ellen’s – West End

National Anthem – Downtown

Bavarian Grill

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Deep Ellum