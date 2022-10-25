DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it you’ve been dieting for a while now and we’re super proud of you! Now’s the time for a cheat day and you have a legitimate reason for cheating on that strict diet of yours: first, you deserve this and secondly, Tuesday, Oct. 25 is National Greasy Foods Day.
“On October 25, you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to,” NationalToday proudly proclaims.
There’s no greater feeling than chowing down on your favorite fried/greasy meal, especially since winter is coming (shoutout to Game of Thrones) and we all know how cold it can get occasionally in Texas, so pack up those calories folks.
Without further ado, we checked out Yelp’s extensive list of the best fried and greasy food around Dallas for your eating pleasure:
- The Empanada Cookhouse – Downtown
- Mike’s Chicken – Oak Lawn
- Fry Daddys
- Whiskers Fish & Burgers
- Bubba’s Cooks Country
- Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen
- Harvey B’s – East Dallas
- Southside Steaks & Cakes – South Dallas
- bb.q Chicken – Carrollton
- Red Stix Street Food
- Truck Yard – Lower Greenville
- Loro – East Dallas
- Maple and Motor – Oak Lawn
- Hopdoddy Burger bar
- Ellen’s – West End
- National Anthem – Downtown
- Bavarian Grill
- Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Deep Ellum