The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Chase for Business: Make Your Move Summit, one of the largest events in Texas for small business owners, took place last week with tailored programming dedicated to helping entrepreneurs tackle the challenges they face.

The event, which was held at the brand new Omni PGA Resort in Frisco Nov. 1-3, gave business owners the opportunity to join some of the best thinkers, strategists, industry experts, and well-known celebrities to inspire learning.

Texas is home to more than three million small businesses, making it a hotspot for business growth and the perfect place to host the the Make Your Move Summit. And although new business formation is thriving, business owners continue to face challenges.

“This high impact programming provided by the Make Your Move Summit is exactly what Dallas/Fort Worth area small business owners need to be successful as they head into 2024,” said Sheila Holm, Chase Business Banking Market Manager. “I’m confident that the tools, resources and networking opportunities the event offered will help them feel empowered to make their next move.”

Guest speakers included Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, as well as Matthew McConaughey, Mark Cuban, Jay Shetty, Emmitt Smith, Sheryl Swoopes and more. The speakers shared their expertise with attendees, covering topics ranging from crafting the perfect business pitch and the importance of customer service to resiliently navigating the hurdles of entrepreneurship.

Small business owners were also able to choose from a variety of educational breakout sessions throughout the day, where they were able to learn about topics including expanding your credit profile, becoming a certified diverse supplier, growing your business, and harnessing the latest technologies to fuel greater business growth, and many more.

The Summit wasn’t all about work, though — attendees also had fun with a special concert from country music star Dustin Lynch!

Attendees had the opportunity to stop and shop at the Chase for Business Marketplace, where local DFW small business clients of Chase showcased their products and services. Chase covered expenses for all goods available, making them complimentary for every attendee. Small businesses featured included:

The three-day event ended with a sendoff at the Play with Purpose charity golf event on the Par-3 course, where participants had the opportunity to play with and get quick tips from the pros.

To learn more about Chase for Business’ ongoing commitment to supporting Dallas/Fort Worth business owners throughout the year, visit chaseforbusiness.com.