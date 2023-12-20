The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is currently hosting two events for the holiday season.

Their 33rd annual Home for the Holidays presented by the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, the event showcases state-of-the-art dog homes and cat condos.

The homes were designed and created through SPCA’s partnership with the American Insitute of Architects Dallas (AIA) and TEXO, The Construction Association. They will be auctioned off now until Dec. 23.

There will also be adoptable pets at the Adoption Pavillion, now until Dec. 23 from noon to 6 p.m. The pavilion will have festive merchandise as well for your new pet!

Find out more information about the SPCA programs and adoptable pets on their website.