DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been a warm start to the year in North Texas as Tuesday, January 10 will see near-record heat in the afternoon hours alongside elevated fire weather concerns in the western portion of the region.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports highs could rich into the low 80s and high 70s in portions of the region on Tuesday which is around 15-25 degrees above normal.

“Near-record temperature are expected across North and Central Texas this afternoon with highs in the 70s and low 80s. These temperatures are generally around 15 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

“Maximum temperature records for January 10th of 79 degrees at DFW and 81 degrees and Waco may be tied or broken. Warm and dry conditions may lead to elevated fire weather concerns mainly across western North and Central Texas this afternoon,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The warm weather will continue during the week, but there will be some chances for isolated storms Wednesday night. A cold front will bring much cooler air and a few thunderstorms in the eastern portion of the region late midweek.

“A few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening/night in East Texas. If any storms are able to develop, they could become strong with mainly a hail threat. It will be significantly cooler and breezy following the passage of a cold front by early Thursday morning,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

After that, the weather will prove to be mild and dry in the region and persistently elevated fire danger makes a return. The weather center reports a stout cold front will bring cooler temps Wed. night, temps will remain above normal to end the work week.

“Following a midweek cold front, temperatures will be closer to normal to end the week, but warmer weather is expected again over the upcoming weekend with highs returning to the 70s. Periods of elevated fire danger are expected due to low humidity, breezy winds, and a lack of recent rainfall,” NWS Fort Worth said.

