DALLAS (KDAF) — Rain, rain don’t go away! North Texans should be smiling at the skies as some rain has finally made its way into the region. Not only that, but cooler temperatures will also be in the mix on Thursday.

“Temperatures will likely remain in the 80s and lower 90s today with extra cloud cover. A warmup is expected back into the 90s on Friday with additional storm chances in Central Texas.”

NWS Fort Worth says that scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across North and Central Texas with more of a focus on the central region during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay nice and cool compared to the previous few days with 100-degree highs.

