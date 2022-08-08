DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it sure is a lovely sight to see that some rain is in the forecast for the North Texas work week during the second week of August. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared its forecast for Monday through the end of the work week.

Up first, Monday of course, “The heat will continue today, but we will see an increase in coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon. Rain chances will be primarily across North Texas north of I-20.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

NWS Fort Worth shared this about Monday and Tuesday’s rain chances:

“Monday: Most of the storms should remain over Oklahoma, but isolated storms are possible across most of North Texas and our southeastern counties this afternoon. Tuesday: A cluster of storms to our northeast Tuesday morning should move across the area over the course of the day. Rain chances are highest across the northeast and lower to the southwest. Storms should still be very hit-or-miss, so not everyone will receive rain.” NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As the work week moves forward rain chances increase in the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to make their way into North Texas by midweek. “While everyone will not receive rainfall, chances will be higher than they’ve been in a while. Rain chances will shift south into Central Texas by Thursday into Friday.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Rain is very much needed in the region, thankfully it seems to be on the way this week, however here’s what NWS Fort Worth says about DFW’s precipitation-free streak, “DFW Airport hasn’t recorded measurable rainfall since June 3. The current dry spell is the 2nd longest on record.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas