DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday will see rain chances continue in the afternoon hours, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The center says that isolated storms will be possible in the medium and dark green areas of the image below; though won’t be as present as the showers in the region will be. The best chance for rain will be west of I-35.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

“Isolated to scattered showers are possible over Wednesday afternoon. Isolated storms will be possible as well for the areas in medium and dark green, though they will not be as numerous as the showers. Best chances (30%) for rain will be west of the I-35 corridor.”

If you look at the picture below and smile, don’t feel weird we totally did too. It seems, at least according to NWS Fort Worth, that possibly there will be no more days with 100-degree temperatures for the rest of August.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

“Afternoon highs a few degrees below normal will continue through the weekend. You can expect highs in the 80s and 90s through the next handful of days.”