DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports chances for thunderstorms returning Tuesday night in North Texas and will potentially continue into the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, an upper level disturbance, NWS Fort Worth describes, will bring a chance of showers and storms. A few of those potential storms could become strong and an isolated storm or two could produce quarter-sized hail.

Wednesday through the end of the work week will be warmer with windy conditions. Thursday and Friday evenings could see isolated storms that might produce a low-end threat for large hail across the western counties in the region. “The Thursday-Friday evening activity should remain west of the I-35 corridor.”

NWS Fort Worth