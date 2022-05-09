DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey, Wolfgang Puck and more. Well, another celebrity TV chef, Alton Brown, is taking his book tour to Dallas.

Monday night, May 9 Brown will be at Williams-Sonoma NorthPark Mall starting at 5:30. Ticketholders will get to meet Brown as he celebrates his new book, Good Eats 4: The Final Years.

The tour says, “In his newest book, Alton shares an all-new collection of 145 must-have recipes and surprising food facts, drawn from the return of the beloved Good Eats television series including never-before aired material. You won’t want to miss your chance to meet Alton in person and take home a signed cookbook.”