DALLAS (KDAF) — Native Texan and Celebrity Chef Tiffany Derry is known for her appearances on things like “Top Chef” and “Cutthroat Kitchen”. But did you know you can actually enjoy her food right here in town?

Inside FW’s Jenny Anchondo stopped by Roots Southern Table, which was created by the local favorite and celebrity chef.

” My family is large and I grew up eating lots of great, amazing food and one thing we knew coming into Dallas in the Dallas market, we wanted to have Southern cuisine. Which is, you know there are places, but this is very special to me. This is how I grew up eating. This is some of the things I’ve learned along the way and we just had to do it right,” Derry said.

