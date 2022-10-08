DALLAS (KDAF) — Salmon is one of the tastiest fish out there. Whether it’s in sushi, grilled, fried, or all the above, there is no wrong way to make or eat salmon.

Saturday, Oct. 8 is National Salmon Day, a day dedicated to this delicious food option.

“The holiday is observed as a reminder of the health benefits that wild and packaged salmon provide. It is recommended to eat fatty fish such as salmon twice a week due to the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. So, are you ready to exploit this pink fish and satisfy your fish craving?” as stated on NationalToday.com.

So, if you are looking to celebrate, then here are some of the best places to get grilled salmon, according to Yelp.

Dive Coastal Cuisine

Tricky Fish

Hudson House

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

The Porch

Pacific Table – Las Colinas

Fish City Grill

Dock Local

Yardbird Table & Bar