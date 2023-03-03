DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you say cheese? A jewelry and piercing store, Wildlike, is celebrating International Women’s Day by giving back to women.

Alysa Teichman, owner of the jewelry store Wildlike said they’re is hosting an event called “Take Back Your Headshot”, where women can come in and get free headshots.

Tiechman said the store will have a professional photographer there on site. Women can come inside and get their pictures taken and can upload their digital copies to LinkedIn.

The headshots are professional but are going to be a little different, instead of your cliche professional headshots, guests can show their piercings and tattoos.

If you are interested in getting your headshots, you can arrive at Wildlike on Oak Lawn Avenue on Wednesday, March 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

With limited spots available, the headshots are free and will be offered on a first-come, first-come basis.

According to staff, the photographer will not stay overtime for photos, if there’s a line at 7 pm. You can also attend another event that will be held inside the store in celebration of International Women’s Day.