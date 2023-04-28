DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is ranked one of the top 10 best states for Black-owned businesses in 2023.
Dallas is no stranger to minority businesses, and Black on the Block is a celebration of just that. Black on the Block is a monthly festival that features more than 100+ Black-owned businesses.
“BOTB focuses on uplifting entrepreneurs who are dedicated to growing their own brands. We provide a platform for small businesses to expand their market reach through thousands of attendees, celebrities, influencers, publications, and social media on a consistent basis,” their website reads.
The festivities will take place in Frisco this weekend Sunday, April 30th. Currently the event is sold out, but there is a waitlist.
BOTB 2023 Festival Schedule (dates subject to change)
- Sunday, April 30th – DALLAS, TX
- Sunday, May 21st
- Sunday, June 18th
- Sunday, July 23rd
- Sunday, August 27th
- Sunday, September 24th
- Sunday, October 22nd
- Sunday, November 26th
- Sunday, December 17th