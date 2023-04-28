DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is ranked one of the top 10 best states for Black-owned businesses in 2023.

Dallas is no stranger to minority businesses, and Black on the Block is a celebration of just that. Black on the Block is a monthly festival that features more than 100+ Black-owned businesses.

“BOTB focuses on uplifting entrepreneurs who are dedicated to growing their own brands. We provide a platform for small businesses to expand their market reach through thousands of attendees, celebrities, influencers, publications, and social media on a consistent basis,” their website reads.

The festivities will take place in Frisco this weekend Sunday, April 30th. Currently the event is sold out, but there is a waitlist.

BOTB 2023 Festival Schedule (dates subject to change)

  • Sunday, April 30th – DALLAS, TX
  • Sunday, May 21st
  • Sunday, June 18th
  • Sunday, July 23rd
  • Sunday, August 27th
  • Sunday, September 24th
  • Sunday, October 22nd
  • Sunday, November 26th
  • Sunday, December 17th