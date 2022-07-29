DALLAS (KDAF) — From the infamous one-liners to iconic costume designs, it’s no secret that Robocop is one of the most famous science-fiction movies of our generation.

But there is one thing that many do not know about this classic 1987 movie, it was filmed in Dallas, Texas!

Another piece of Robocop trivia, our Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams was an actress in the film, her first acting gig in fact. Yolonda played Ramirez, one of the cops in the Detroit police department.

She shares what it was like working on the set of this iconic film. WATCH the video player above for more!