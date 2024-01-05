The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Sammons Center for the Arts will be commemorating a huge milestone with 35 years in jazz performance, education and community enrichment.

“As we celebrate 35 years of the Sammons Jazz program, it’s not merely a commemoration of our past; it’s a testament to the enduring impact on our local artists,” stated Joanna St. Angelo, Executive Director of the Sammons Center for the Arts. “Sammons Jazz has been a nurturing vehicle for dreams, a stage for gifted artists, and a testament to the vibrant cultural mosaic of our city. As we look forward, we carry this legacy with pride, fueled by the boundless talent of local jazz artists. Every note played, echoes a story of resilience, creativity, and the unifying power of jazz.”

To mark this momentous occasion, the Sammons Center for the Arts will have a spring concert series, dates and artists below:

Wednesday, February 7, 2024: Roger Boykin – String Quarter, Bill Lohr

Wednesday, March 6, 2024: Heather Paterson, Sandra Kaye

Wednesday, April 3, 2024: Brian Harmon, Stockton Helbing

Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Arlington Jones – Artistic Director’s Concert

This is an open event to the public for more information, click here.