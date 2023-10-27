The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — World Vegan Day is on Nov. 1, and JINYA is cooking up a special way to celebrate.

The beloved ramen bar offers guests an extensive lineup of tasty plant-based options all year long, but in honor of World Vegan Day, JINYA is taking its offerings to the next level with an exclusive promotion in collaboration with Impossible Foods. For one day only, all JINYA locations will offer guests a FREE order of Impossible™ Tacos with the purchase of any plant-based ramen or plant-based rice bowl.

Credit: JINYA

“At JINYA, we strive to elevate the wonderful flavors vegetables bring to a variety of dishes across our menu,” Tomo Takahashi, Founder and CEO of JINYA. “Our guests can always count on us to provide an array of delicious plant-based options, but in honor of World Vegan Day, we’re shining the spotlight on our Impossible menu options made from plants—which include some of our most popular dishes.”

JINYA’s guests can always enjoy Impossible meat from plants in a variety of menu items, like gyoza, tacos and buns. Of course, ramen is the shining star of JINYA’s menu, and these plant-based ramen and rice bowls are served up piping hot year-round.

Red Fire Opal: Thick noodles in a Yuzu flavored Hot and Sour soup with tofu, sauteed bamboo shoots, simmered shiitake mushroom, cilantro, chili thread, chili oil and lime.

Thick noodles in a Yuzu flavored Hot and Sour soup with tofu, sauteed bamboo shoots, simmered shiitake mushroom, cilantro, chili thread, chili oil and lime. Flying Harvest: Impossible™ Beef made from plants, tofu, bean sprouts, broccolini, green onion, corn, red onion, crispy garlic, and chili seasoning in a plant-based miso broth and served with thick noodles.

Impossible™ Beef made from plants, tofu, bean sprouts, broccolini, green onion, corn, red onion, crispy garlic, and chili seasoning in a plant-based miso broth and served with thick noodles. Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen: Thick noodles in a vegetable broth with tofu, onion, green onion, spinach, crispy onion, garlic chips, garlic oil, chili oil and sesame seeds.

Since 1994, World Vegan Day has been celebrated as an annual event by plant-based enthusiasts worldwide. Originally created to commemorate the anniversary of the founding of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom, the annual event celebrates a plant-based lifestyle for animals, humans and the natural environment.

For more information, go to JINYA’s website.