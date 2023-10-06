The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Addison After Dark series continues with the anticipation of Harvest Hayday!

The Harvest Hayday festival is a celebration of the fall season which takes place on Oct. 21. “The leaves are changing colors and it’s worth celebrating. Grab a blanket and park it in the park next to that special someone while listening to great music, eating food truck fare with the fam, or competing with the bestie in the pumpkin games. Come out and enjoy the last Addison After Dark of the year,” the Adison After Dark page read.

Festival goers can expect beverage sampling, local vendors, the pumpkin olympics and a great festive lineup of local artists.

For more information on the festival and a complete list of what to expect, visit the Addison After Dark website.