DALLAS (KDAF) — August marks the end of summer and the beginning of the back-to-school season, but this doesn’t have to be a sad time.

Instead, let’s raise our glass and say cheers to new beginnings. What better place to do that than The Boardwalk at Granite Park, where officials are offering delicious specials to celebrate the end of summer.

Blue Mesa Grill

It’s Blue Mesa’s 26th Annual Hatch Chile Festival! Hatch chile menu specials, the Pineapple Hatch Margarita cocktail, a Family Pack To-Go (in 2 sizes), and Hatch specials are featured in our weekend brunch all month long. Enjoy all things, Hatch, this month!

Hatch Steak Taco & Relleno Combo Half pack for 2-3 people $35 or full pack for 4-6 people – $65 Pan of Hatch Cajeta Swirl Brownies – $7 Quart of Pineapple Hatch Margaritas – $25

Enjoy a Pineapple Hatch Margarita during Blue Mesa’s 26th Annual Hatch Chile Festival with Casamigos silver tequila and grilled pineapple ($12 and $38 for the 64 oz. Craft Jar to share).

Biscuit Bar

B-Bar Griddle – $7 Sausage Patty, House-made Cheese Sauce, Scrambled Egg, on a French Toast Biscuit

