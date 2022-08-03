DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is coming to a close soon, but not without a bang. Old City Park is celebrating the end of the summer with some style.

This iconic Dallas park will be hosting some fun events to close out the summer, throughout the month of August. Here’s all the fun they have in store:

Bigger than Budweiser: Adolphus Busch’s Investments in the Lone Star State : Join us for a free reception in Old City Park’s Browder Springs Building, followed by a talk given by Dr. Todd Barnett from Trinity University. Dr. Barnett will be shedding light on the complexities of Busch’s business operations in Texas, and how rising populist, nativist, and prohibitionist sentiments affected Busch’s career in Texas. When: Thursday, August 18 6:00-6:30p.m. – Opening Reception; wine and snacks provided 6:30-7:30p.m. – Dr. Todd Barnett presentation.

