DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, March 2 is Texas Independence Day and even though you may be at work during the day there’s still time to celebrate afterward and even on the weekend in North Texas.

Celebrate in Fort Worth

Fort Worth Magazine says an event to celebrate the Lone Star State’s independence is happening at Grandscape on March 5 from noon to 5 p.m. The day will be filled with Texas-themed performances, entertainment, games, dancing and more. There will be live musical performances, a gunfighting show, a pecan pie-eating contest, and much more.

There will also be a fireworks show at 7 p.m. which will be followed by the Matt Hillyer Trio. Check out more on the celebration here.

Texas Independence Day Happy Hour at Haywire

You can hit up Uptown’s Haywire for its Texas Independence Day Happy Hour. The event will have exclusive features, photo opportunities, balloon installation, live music and more. The happy hour will go from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wine and cheese pairing at The Downing Bottles & Bites

The Downing Bottles & Bites is hosting a Texas Independence Day wine and cheese pairing to celebrate the importance of March 2. Located in Rockwall, the venue will showcase wine and cheese from the six flags that have reigned over Texas (Spain, France, Mexico, the Republic of Texas, The Confederate States of America and the United States of America).

The pairing takes place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 and the price is set at $50.

Tumbleweed’s Texas Independence Day Concert

On Wednesday from 5-9:15 p.m., Frisco Rail Yard is hosting Tumbleweed’s Texas Independence Day Concert. Tumbleweed TexStyles is bringing you a reason to celebrate your Texas Pride with food, beer, cocktails and Texas Country/Americana music. Gates and food trucks will open at 4 p.m. and music will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Texas Independence Day at The Rustic in Dallas

The Rustic in Dallas is set to bring the celebration for the, “Greatest of these 50 states at our annual Texas Independence Day celebration.” There will be free live music and food and drinks for all to enjoy.