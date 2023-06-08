DALLAS (KDAF) — All throughout the month of June we are nationally celebrating pride!

Dallas’ Art District is partnering up with three museums – the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas, Dallas Museum of Art, and the Nasher Sculpture Center for a night you don’t want to miss.

The night will be filled with local artists, gourmet food, community mural and other family-friendly activities. “The museums will host programming in their spaces that will feature a variety of events, concerts, films, informational tables, and guided tours. Don’t miss this in-person opportunity to uplift and celebrate Pride, through the lens of the arts, for the entire community with our Pride Block Party!,” Dallas Art District said.

