DALLAS (KDAF) — Pappasito’s is celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout the month of October with special food and drink deals, including $40 for 40 Fajitas on Wednesdays starting at 4 p.m.

Other deals include a commemorative 40th anniversary mug with Fiesta Fizz or Pappasito’s Signature Reserva Margarita and a special Fiesta Fudge Brownie. Guests will also have the opportunity to win one of ten $400 gift cards by entering online (starting on October 1). E-Club members will receive additional perks throughout the month!

“It’s really incredible to be celebrating four decades of Pappasito’s! The first Pappasito’s Cantina opened on Richmond and Hillcroft, bringing our famous fajitas and margaritas to Houstonians, and now we have grown to over 20 restaurants throughout Texas and Georgia,” says Christina Pappas, Vice President of Marketing.

Pappasito’s is driven by the same principles that family patriarch H.D. Pappas brought with him to the New World in 1897: a passion for quality food and service, careful attention to detail, and a determination to treat every person who walks through the door as a welcomed guest.

Decades after opening, Pappasito’s continues to provide superior flavor, freshness and presentation that guests won’t find anywhere else. Just as important as the quality of the food and drinks is the service they provide guests. Team members are carefully selected, receive world-class training and are encouraged to grow within the company, which is one of the many reasons their team is consistently known as the best in the business. Many Pappasito’s team members have been with the organization for decades, passing along their passion and institutional knowledge to the next generation of servers, cooks, bartenders, managers and more.

“The Pappas family feels so honored that diners continue to return to Pappasito’s, and we are proud to carry on the tradition of serving outstanding food and providing exceptional service in an atmosphere where people go to be treated like family, to be entertained, and to enjoy great food, knowing that they can expect that Pappas trademark of quality,” said Chris Pappas, CEO of Pappas Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to celebrating 40 years with our valued guests all month long and beyond!”

For more information on Pappasito’s, please visit their website and for all things related to their anniversary, visit the special 40th anniversary website.