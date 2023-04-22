DALLAS (KDAF) — Pinky fingers up and tea hats on, because National Tea Day is here!

Enjoy a cup of tea, some delicious treats, and a relaxing atmosphere with these great tea spots in Dallas. “The love of tea dates back centuries and this fondness seems to only get stronger with time! National Tea Day’s slogan is “Brew More. Do More,” National Today mentions.

To celebrate, Yelp list the most unique and delightful tea spots that are sure to satisfy any tea enthusiast’s cravings:

Tp Tea, 400 N Greenville Ave. Feng Cha Teahouse, 2701 Custer Pkwy. Chocolate Angel Cafe & Tea Room, 635 W. Campbell Rd. Beatitudes Tea Room Gifts and Cafe, 211 Main St. R&B Tea Carrollton, 1017 E Trinity Mills Rd. Chocolate Angel Cafe & Tea Room — High Street, 800 N Central Expy Yeely, 6760 Abrams Rd. TocoToco Boba Tea, 3801 W President George Bush Hwy. Royal I.T. Cafe, 9100 N. Central Expy Victorian Lady Tea Room, 114 E Market St.

For a complete list of tea spots in your area, visit here.