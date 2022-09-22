DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday, Sept. 29, is National Silent Movie Day, and to celebrate the day Dallas VideoFest is screening Safety Last at the Texas Theatre.

This iconic 1923 silent film was a parody of the common phrase “safety first” showing our main character (played by Harold Lloyd) in multiple dangerous scenarios. in the film, Lloyd’s character tries to impress his girlfriend and his boss by staging a publicity stunt where a friend will climb up the side of a tall building to bring shoppers to his department store

Safety Last! was added to the United States National Film Registry in 1994. Films added to this registry are classified as being “culturally, historically and aesthetically significant.”

The film will be screened at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per ticket. Click here to get your ticket.