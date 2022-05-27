DALLAS (KDAF) — Memorial Day Weekend is here and on Friday, May 27, it’s National Road Trip Day!

Maybe you’re off to visit some family or taking a nice long weekend trip around Texas! However, we had a suggestion, a food-filled idea for you and your road trip buddies to try.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Take a trip around Texas and taste some of the restaurants listed in Yelp’s top 10 restaurants in the Lone Star State. Here’s a look at the top 10:

  1. Paper Route Bakery– Austin
  2. Comfort Cafe – San Antonio– San Antonio
  3. Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries, & Cakes– Austin
  4. Pontotoc Vineyard– Fredericksburg
  5. Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe– Spring
  6. Kat’s Barbecue– Santa Fe
  7. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy   – San Antonio
  8. Arctic Ape Wild Desserts– San Antonio
  9. Cool Cow Creamery– Kemah
  10. Sushi Spot– Plano           

For the full list and more information, check out this story: Yelp releases 2022 Top 100 Texas Restaurants list, several DFW spots make the list