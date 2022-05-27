DALLAS (KDAF) — Memorial Day Weekend is here and on Friday, May 27, it’s National Road Trip Day!
Maybe you’re off to visit some family or taking a nice long weekend trip around Texas! However, we had a suggestion, a food-filled idea for you and your road trip buddies to try.
Take a trip around Texas and taste some of the restaurants listed in Yelp’s top 10 restaurants in the Lone Star State. Here’s a look at the top 10:
- Paper Route Bakery– Austin
- Comfort Cafe – San Antonio– San Antonio
- Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries, & Cakes– Austin
- Pontotoc Vineyard– Fredericksburg
- Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe– Spring
- Kat’s Barbecue– Santa Fe
- Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio
- Arctic Ape Wild Desserts– San Antonio
- Cool Cow Creamery– Kemah
- Sushi Spot– Plano
