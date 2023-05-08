DALLAS (KDAF) — May 7 marks the start of National Pet Week!

This week take time to show love to your favorite furry companion. Pets play a vital part in our families and communities.

National Pet Week starts on May 7-13.

On National Pet Week, National Today said “On the surface, the success of our pets is based entirely on how we care for them. In the end, how they behave, interact, and thrive is dependant on how we raise them, and it makes us proud.”

In other words, use this week to celebrate the unconditional love and loyalty that pets offer. What better way to show your dog you care, than a trip to the bakery for treats?

Three Dog Bakery, 5960 W Parker Rd. Lucky Dog Bakery, 8320 Preston Ctr. Plz The Upper Paw, 2809 Commerce St. Fur Babies Bakery, 1012 E. 15th St. Homegrown Hounds, 5260 N O Connor Rd