Dallas (KDAF) — Aloha and Happy National Hawaii Day! Get out your leis and get ready to hula it’s time to celebrate the most diverse state in the U.S. with some of the tastiest Hawaiian spots in DFW.

Yelp lists the top 10 best Hawaiian Restaurants in the metroplex that are sure to satisfy your most tropical cravings.

1. Mo’ Bettahs: 6471 E Nw Hwy Lake Highlands

2. Aloha Hawaiian Barbecue: 5610 Lemmon Ave Dallas

3. Mahalo Hawaiian BBQ: 2380 E Park Blvd Plano

4. Shaka: 5733 TX-121 Ste 290 The Colony

5. Hawaiian Bros Island Grill: 6011 Greenville Ave Dallas

6. Aloha Chicken and Shrimp: 581 W Campbell Rd Richardson

7. Ana’s Island Grill: 603 N Main St Euless

8: Pineapple Grill Texas: 121 E Harwood Rd Hurst

9. Maui Fresh Grill: 3285 Regent Blvd Ste 130 Irving

10. Ohana Hawaiian BBQ & Poke: 6328 Camp Bowie Blvd Fort Worth