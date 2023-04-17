DALLAS (KDAF) — Nothing beats crawfish season in Dallas – especially when you know the best places to go. Just make sure to bring your bib and a good appetite – you won’t regret it!

The 17th of April is National Crawfish Day, and Texans are sure to celebrate this day with a good crawfish boil! Celebrate this special day by gathering your friends and family for a delicious crawfish feast!

National Today said, “The holiday is very popular in the South, National Crawfish Day is a holiday particularly enjoyed by the Southern United States as the subject of the holiday is a Southern staple food.”

National Crawfish Day is the perfect time to explore the best crawfish spots in Dallas! Yelpers have named some top picks to celebrate this day in style:

The Boiling Crab, 10560 Walnut St, Ste 100 YOUR Crawfish Connection, 4208 Augusta Ct New Orleans Crab Shack, 901 W Spring Creek Bon Crawfish Hut, 2615 W Pioneer Pkwy Crawdad’s, 2702 Fondren Dr The Crab Station – Dallas, 9780 Walnut St., Ste 270 The Crawfish Cartel, 140 Smirl Dr Aw Shucks, 3601 Greenville Ave Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 14951 Midway Rd TJ Cajun Seafood & Wings, 11306 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Ste 200

For more local Crawfish spots to check out, click here.