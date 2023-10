DALLAS (KDAF) — Frisco will be hosting its second annual Pride Festival on Oct. 22.

The event will be filled with performances, vendors and more! Including games, door prizes and LGBTQIA+ Resources.

The festival is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome to attend and celebrate the diversity of the Frisco community. The festival will take place at the Toyota Stadium.

Reserve your tickets and find out more information, here.