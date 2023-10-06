The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — This weekend will be filled with culture, poetry and live music in Tarrant County during the 14th annual Harambee and Seafood, Chicken & Blues Festival.

“Harambee literally means “all pull together” in Swahili, we invite you to come together for a fun-filled day of food, fun, music and health and cultural awareness in celebration of our shared history,” the festival website read.

It will take place as a two-day celebration with the first day being the Seafood, Chicken and Blues event on Oct. 6. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The second day will be the main Harambee festival which will start at 9 a.m. The event will feature live poetry readings, music, local vendors and even a parade! It is highly recommended that you bring lawn chairs and blankets to both events.

For more information, visit their website which features an itinerary for both events.