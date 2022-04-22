DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is about to be here and festivities are already lining up.

On May 21, the Third Annual Festival of Joy is coming back to Klyde Warren Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This free festival is a celebration of Indian culture and spirituality.

There is something for everyone on this fun-filled day of colors, flowers, music dance, cultural activities and free vegetarian food.

“Quickly becoming a Dallas tradition, the festival will mark the beginning of summer and the renewal of life post-Covid. The energy and joy felt by the thousands who attend reminds us that there is hope in the world and that the consciousness within can spread to inspire others. We hope people of all backgrounds will come and experience this special celebration of spiritual culture,” Nityananda Dasa, president of the Radha Kalachandji Temple, said.

Officials say the festival is rooted in ancient India’s bhakti, which is celebrated in major cities all over the world. It has been observed for more than 3,000 years in the holy city of Jagannatha Puri in India.

To learn more, visit festivalofjoydallas.com.