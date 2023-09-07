The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — September is the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. Dallas has a huge Hispanic and Latino community with rich history, identity and representation all throughout the DFW area.

Here are some events to check out this September :

Gilberto Santa Rosa — Sept. 7 | 8 p.m. to 10 .p.m

The seven-time Grammy award winner will be performing at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets range from $50 to $169.00. Click here for more information.

Symphony of Color and Line: The Life and Legacy of Abraham Angel — Sept. 8 | 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Dr. Mark A. Castro, curator of Between Wonder and Seduction, will lead a discussion at the Dallas Museum of Art about the colorful life of Queer painter Abraham Angel. More informaiton here.

Milonga Del Sol — Sept. 10 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn how to dance to Agentian Tango music. Admission is $15 per person, 1 Member Credit or $12/Studio 22 Members. The event will be hosted by George and Jairelbhi, more information about the event can be found here.

Flamenco Black: Unraveling the Mystery of Flamenco Black History and Afro-Andalusian Roots — Sept. 8 | 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Latino Cultural Center will be hosting this event, as the Flame Foundation in collaboration with B. Moore Dance unpacks the rich history of Afro-Andulusian roots as it relates to Flamenco. This world premiere performance stars visiting guest bailaora (star flamenco dancer) Yinka Esi Graves.

Dallas Arboretum: Hispanic Heritage Celebration — Sept. 9

This two-day celebration features food, vendors, live music, cooking demonstrations and a Quinceañera Fashion Show, which kicks off Sept. 9.