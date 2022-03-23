DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a good brunch deal?
This Easter, April 17, hop on over to Legacy Hall for Jazzy Easter Brunch featuring music with jazz group Bobby Falk, The Easter Bunny and more.
Table reservations include reserved seating, one brunch entree per person from their specialty Easter Brunch Menu, one to three mimosas or Bloody Marys (depending on table size), one to three sodas or juices (depending on table size).
Here is the Easter Brunch Menu:
- Shrimp n Grits from Dock Local
- The Colonel Waffle from Press Waffle Co.
- Oceane Crêpe from Whisk & Eggs
- Salmon Egg Bowl from Whisk & Eggs
- Chicken & Waffle Tacos from Velvet Taco
- Breakfast Burrito from Brisket Love
- Breakfast Toast Combo from Mallow Box
- Loaded Fries with Sunny Side Egg from Shawarma Bar
- Breakfast Sliders from Son of A Butcher
- Quiche & Cinnamon Roll from Leila Bakery
For more information including ticket prices, click here.