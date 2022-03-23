DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a good brunch deal?

This Easter, April 17, hop on over to Legacy Hall for Jazzy Easter Brunch featuring music with jazz group Bobby Falk, The Easter Bunny and more.

Table reservations include reserved seating, one brunch entree per person from their specialty Easter Brunch Menu, one to three mimosas or Bloody Marys (depending on table size), one to three sodas or juices (depending on table size).

Here is the Easter Brunch Menu:

For more information including ticket prices, click here.