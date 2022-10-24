DALLAS (KDAF) — “Look it. It’s freakin’ bats. I love Halloween.“

Halloween is next week and if you can’t wait until the holiday to celebrate bats, no worries. Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 is International Bat Week.

To celebrate the week, the City of Arlington is hosting an event where parents and children can learn about bats and their contributions to the food supply and our ecosystem.

The event, which they are calling Bat Night, will have plenty of demonstrations, displays, crafts and plenty of educational discussions about bats.

Their Bat Night will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at River Legacy Park. For more information, click here.