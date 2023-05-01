DALLAS (KDAF) — May 1 marks the beginning of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

It’s important to recognize and support AAPI-owned businesses that are making significant contributions to the economy and culture of Dallas. With more than 26 Asian nationalities represented in Dallas, the community makes up 3.5% of Dallas residents.

The cuisine, community, and cultural representation are a testament to the city’s multiculturalism.

From delicious cuisine to unique shopping experiences, Dallas is home to a diverse range of AAPI and Asian-owned businesses that deserve attention and patronage.

Whether you’re looking for a new favorite restaurant or a one-of-a-kind shopping destination, these businesses offer something for everyone while celebrating the rich heritage of AAPI culture.

So check out these businesses and resources that we found this month and beyond:

KUFRI, 1152 Mississippi Ave

Mili Suleman is the owner of Kufri. A textile business that sells unique fabrics, vintage pieces, wallpaper, and more stocked in Dallas.

Show your support: Check out her online store or get directions to the local showroom or schedule a tour here.

Asia Times Square, 2625 W Pioneer Pkwy

The Loh Family are owners of this space that is home to over fifty different businesses, making it one of the largest Asian markets in Texas. Located in Grand Prairie, its right between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Support: Check out the many businesses in the area. Also, the annual Asian Heritage Fest will take place May 12th – May 14th. Website here for more information.

Asian Mint, Oak Lawn

With five locations this restaurant is known for its New Bangkok Thai and Asian fusion cuisine. Chef Nikky Phinyawatana has her own YouTube channel as well where you can stay up to date on all things Thai food, “With a little bit of Texas mixed in!”.

Support: Visit one of the locations as well as check out Chef Nikky’s YouTube page here.

Sandwich Hag, 1902 Botham Jean Blvd

This Vietnamese-owned foodie spot is known for its Bahn-Mi and a “no assholes rule” as Chef and owner Reye Duong likes to put it on her website. “Be nice, cool, and kind!”

Support: Visit and check out not only Sandwich Hag but also Chimlanh known as Dallas’ first Vietnamese coffee shop.

Arch By Suki, 3032 Commerce St

Arch by Suki has become a popular destination for eyebrow services in the Deep Ellum area. They also specialize in facials, henna designs, and more.

Support: Check out the services they offer and book through their website here.

Asian Grub in DFDUB, Facebook

Originally started during the pandemic to help struggling Asian-owned businesses, founders Kimberly Le, Nancy Lee, Michelle Peppin, and Tran Loh have created a space to, “uplift local Southeast/East Asian-owned businesses.”

Support: Join the Facebook group and check out the many local businesses.