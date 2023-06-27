KDAF (DALLAS) — Norma’s Cafe has proudly and consistently served North Texas for over sixty years. Its anniversary will be celebrated at all of its locations.

The restaurant will be celebrating on June 28, by having a birthday special and donating all sales to The Birthday Party Project. Chicken-fried steak platters and birthday pies will sell for only $1.85 for the whole day, as part of the Birthday Special.

They will also be donating 67 pies to first responders, as well to commemorate their 67 years in business.

Norma’s Cafe has since gone from having only one location, to now having a variety of locations in the DFW area. For more information, on the best location closest to you click here.