FARMERS BRANCH, Tx (KDAF) — Have you ever had Girl Scout cookies and beer? Well, one Farmers Branch brewhouse is making that possible.

Cedar Creek Brewhouse and Eatery will be hosting a Girl Scout cookie and beer pairing this weekend at their Farmers Branch location at The Shops at Mustang Station. The beer is brewed locally by Cedar Creek themselves and there will be local troops present for you to buy yourself a box of cookies.

Walk-ins will be accepted but the brewhouse and eatery suggest pre-booking your tasting to ensure your taste buds will experience this cookie and beer pairing. Girl Scout troops have been invited to sell cookies at Cedar Creek for this event.

The brewhouse and eatery also have some upcoming events including trivia night and a Super Bowl keg/watch party. You can check out more on Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery here.

The pairing menu includes:

S’mores with Trail Snacks, Peanut Butter Chocolate Stout

Samoas with Harrison’s Brown Ale

Trefoil (Shortbread) with Peach Fuzz, Peach Sour Pale Ale

Adventurefuls (Sea Salt Caramel Brownie) with Pecan Jubilee Ale